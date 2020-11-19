Epic Games is not fighting Apple "for a lower commission"

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has responded to Apple's new commission system for small businesses.

Yesterday, the iOS creator unveiled the App Store Small Business Program, which has been designed to aid developers that earn less than $1 million. As part of the initiative, Apple will take a 15 per cent commission, not 30 per cent.

Taking to Twitter, the chief executive explained that the Fortnite creator is not fighting the tech giant's 30 per cent commission. Instead, it wants fair competition for all developers on the App Store.

"We're not fighting for a lower commission," said Sweeney.

"Epic is fighting for fair competition among mobile platform companies, stores, and payment processors. If iOS were open to competing payments and stores, we'd happily return, even if Apple's own payment service still charged 30 per cent."

Bad deal

Sweeney went on to explain that the 30 per cent commission Apple takes is not "wrongful," but rather that it makes for a bad business deal for developers. However, he claimed that the tech company block competing stores and payments, which is wrong.

"Apple's 30 per cent commission is not wrongful, it's just a bad deal. What is wrongful is Apple blocking competing stores and payment processors, to ensure that good deals can't be offered to developers at all," said Sweeney.

The battle between Epic Games and Apple began back in August after the tech giant removed Fortnite in retaliation to a new payment option in the battle royale game.

Court date

The two behemoth companies are due to appear in court next year, in May. However, against the advice of Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, Epic and Apple have chosen not to have a trial by jury.

Furthermore, the Fortnite creator has chosen to take its case against Apple Beyond the US. Earlier this week, the games giant confirmed it would sue the tech company in Australia.

Epic made the decision as "It's another set of laws under which Apple's practices are clearly in violation."