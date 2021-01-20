News

Manchester City, AC Milan and more are coming to Fortnite

Manchester City, AC Milan and more are coming to Fortnite
By , Staff Writer

Football is about to make an appearance in Fortnite.

Epic Games has partnered with 23 teams from around the globe to bring the sport to life in its battle royale hit.

From January 23rd, players can choose from 10 variations of male and female outfits, all of which can be customised to support one of the 23 clubs.

Teams that have taken part include England's Manchester City FC, Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and West Ham United FC, as well as Scotland's Rangers FC and Celtic FC.

Meanwhile, Serie A teams include AC Milan, Inter Milan, AS Roma and the league's current champions Juventus.

However, there is a range of other teams from around the world too, including several US-based and Australia-based squads.

GOAL!

If players would like the chance to get their hands on the kits early or to nab the Pelé air punch emote, then they can take part in the Pelé cup starting today.

Moreover, those who score the most goals will also be in with a chance of winning a customised signed shirt.

Furthermore, a new football-inspired creative island has been added to the Creative Hub. In which players can take part in a four-versus-four bracket-style game mode.

Last month, Epic partnered with Sony to bring God of War's Kratos to Fortnite.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Jan 15th, 2021

Epic brings app store battle with Apple and Google to the UK

News Jan 4th, 2021

Epic Games purchases a shopping mall to be its new HQ

News Dec 22nd, 2020

Epic Games returns to its #FreeFortnite campaign

News Dec 11th, 2020

Just Cause: Mobile, a new Among Us map and more appears at The Game Awards

News Dec 7th, 2020

Epic is not hosting physical Fortnite events next year

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies