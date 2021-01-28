Tomb Raider becomes the latest games IP to come to Netflix as anime

Square Enix's Tomb Raider series is the latest video games property to make the leap to Netflix as an anime.

The streaming platform announced the show yesterday, with The Hollywood Reporter saying that The Witcher: Blood Origin's Tasha Huo is a writer and executive producer on the project. Dj2 is also involved, as an exec producer, because of course it is.

This new anime show will be set after the rebooted trilogy of games that ran between 2013 and 2018.

Oh, Capcom's Resident Evil is coming to Netflix as a TV show, too. Blizzard is also making animated adaptations of Overwatch and Diablo, too, but there's no word on whether they're coming to Netflix.

Lara Croft's jump onto Netflix comes not long after a new mobile game, Tomb Raider Reloaded, was revealed to be in the works. The game will be released this year.

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.