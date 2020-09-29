News

Netflix is releasing a Resident Evil TV show in 2021

By Alex Calvin, PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

The rumours were true - another Capcom IP is making its way to Netflix.

The Japanese publishing giant revealed that a new Resident Evil TV show – Infinite Darkness – will be debuting on the streaming platform. The series is set to be rolled out in 2021 and stars Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield of Resident Evil 2 fame. This is also separate from the previously-announced live-action Resident Evil TV show that Netflix seemingly also has in the works.

Out of all games companies, Capcom has perhaps been the most successful with opening up its IP to other mediums. Between 2002 and 2016, six live-action Resident Evil films were released with Paul WS Anderson at the helm and Milla Jovovich in the starring role.

Big screen moves

That movie series is being rebooted at the moment, but the Hollywood duo has moved to adapt fellow Capcom franchise Monster Hunter for the silver screen. The film has been delayed until April 2021 due to the on-going COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.


Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he joined Steel Media as the editor for new site PCGamesInsider.biz. In October 2019 he left this full-time position at the company but still contributes to the site on a daily basis. He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

