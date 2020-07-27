News

Netflix's The Witcher is getting a prequel TV show

By Alex Calvin, Editor - PC Games Insider

A prequel TV show for The Witcher is coming to coming to Netflix.

Dubbed Blood Origins, this will be set about 1,200 years before the events of the series that debuted on the streaming platform at the end of 2019. The Witcher writer Declan de Barra will be holding the showrunner role for Blood Origins, while Witcher boss Lauren S Hissrich is acting as an executive producer.

Blood Origins will be a six-part limited series.

"A question has been burning in my mind ever since I first read The Witcher books - What was the Elven world really like before the cataclysmic arrival of the humans?" de Barra said.

"I've always been fascinated by the rise and fall of civilisations, how science, discovery, and culture flourish right before that fall... The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell the tale of the Elven civilisation before its fall, and most importantly reveal the forgotten history of the very first Witcher."

Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he was hired to launch PCGamesInsider.biz for Steel Media before departing the firm in October 2019.

He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

