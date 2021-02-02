News

Playstudios to go public after merging with Acies Acquisition Corp

Playstudios to go public after merging with Acies Acquisition Corp
By , Staff Writer

Mobile games firm Playstudios is set to go public following a merger agreement with Acies Acquisition Corp.

As per the agreement, the companies will be known as Playstudios when merged and listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under "MYPS."

"Within today's vast and growing games market, Playstudios is unique in offering their audience the opportunity to play for fun and earn for real," said Acies Acquisition Corp chairman Jim Murren.

"They know how to make engaging and enduring games, and stand apart in having harnessed the power of a robust and full-featured loyalty program. The focus is now to take Playstudios platform and super-charge its growth.

"We have abundant initiatives, including targeted, strategic acquisitions; an expansion of the rewards program into new categories such as sports entertainment; and the exploration of opening the playAWARDS platform under a loyalty-as-a-service model.

"We look forward to leveraging Acies' M&A knowledge and broad relationships for the benefit of Playstudios and its shareholders."

Going public

Moreover, Playtsudios will be the first mobile games company that offers real-life rewards to go public.

Its awards scheme currently features more than 80 partners with 275 brands across games, entertainment, leisure, retail, and travel. To date, Playstudios community has cashed in on 10 million rewards, coming to a total value of around $500 million.

Playstudios was founded by Andrew Pascal, who also serves as company chairman and CEO. Following the merger, he will continue to lead the company and maintain a significant equity share.

"From our inception, we set out to create wonderfully compelling games that were free-to-play and offered real-world rewards," said Pascal.

"We've now demonstrated the positive, long-term impact of this value proposition with our current portfolio of apps, and we're poised to carry that success into new products and new game genres.

"Becoming a public company and securing the resources and support of key institutional investors will enable us to accelerate our growth as we launch new products, pursue new acquisition opportunities, and scale up our unique playAWARDS loyalty program."


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Jun 25th, 2018

King enters the social casino space with Royal Charm Slots

News Sep 4th, 2017

King enters social casino space with soft-launched game Royal House Slots

News Jan 19th, 2021

Microsoft looking at more acquisition opportunities

News Dec 2nd, 2020

Krafton consolidates Pnix and Delusion Studio to form RisingWings

News Nov 3rd, 2020

Acquisitions are changing up the mobile games landscape

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies