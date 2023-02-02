News

Playstudios to appoint Playtika vet Mickey Sonnino as new COO

The Las-Vegas based mobile studio is set to bring in Playtika veteran Mickey Sonnino as their new Chief Operating Officer

Playstudios to appoint Playtika vet Mickey Sonnino as new COO
By , Staff Writer

Las Vegas-based developer and publisher Playstudios have today announced the hiring of a new COO, in the form of Playtika veteran Mickey Sonnino.

According to Playstudios, aside from the usual requirements in this new role Mickey will also have operational responsibility for studios across the world. Including the Middle East, Americas, Asia and Europe, all incredibly important markets for the mobile game industry as a whole. With Sonnino’s existing global experience cited as key to this worldwide focus.

Founder and CEO of Playstudios, Andrew Pascal, commented on the new hire “Mickey Sonnino’s breadth and depth of experience in both gaming and consumer marketing will bolster our company’s operating performance and further establish Playstudios as an innovator in the gaming industry. Her background and sensibilities make her ideally suited to further advance our unique position as the leaders in rewarded play.”

Varied catalogue

Although the studio boasts many casino games, it also has a number of more traditional mobile games such as Tetris in its catalogue. However, the main selling-point of Playstudios’ titles has been their PlayAWARDS platform, which brings a form of consumer loyalty scheme to the mobile world. The studio has previously seen major growth and revenue, with their partnerships with major companies such as MGM fuelling the success of their scheme.

Mickey Sonnino commented on the importance of the PlayAWARDS program to the company’s success “The playAWARDS platform is an innovative player retention tool for the gaming industry and offers Rewards Partners access to a highly motivated and unusually focused audience of players who in turn can enjoy rewards from some of the world’s best-known brands. Gaming lies at the intersection of entertainment and media, and I believePlaystudios is uniquely positioned to exploit its unique position and rapidly growing potential. I am excited to contribute and help guide the company during this dynamic stage in its evolution.”

Whilst PlayAWARDS is likely the most complete of its kind, whilst consumer loyalty schemes are not at all unusual, their use in mobile is a relatively recent innovation. One which Playstudios looks set to try and capitalise on by adding a variety of glitzy rewards to attract players.


Tags:
Iwan Morris
Iwan Morris
Staff Writer

Iwan is a Cardiff-based freelance writer, who only occasionally refers to himself in the third person.

Related Articles

News Nov 10th, 2022

Playstudio financials see continuous growth and expansion of their PlayREWARDS platform

News Oct 14th, 2022

Playstudios acquires mobile game developer Brainium

News Nov 30th, 2021

Playstudios acquires exclusive rights to develop Tetris mobile games

News Nov 15th, 2021

Mobile game devs part of blockchain gaming platform Forte's $725 million raise

News Jul 2nd, 2021

Update: Activision Blizzard clarifies stake in social casino dev Playstudios