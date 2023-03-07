Playtika makes two new senior hires

Playtika has made two new major hires for roles within the company, as it brings on Gili Brudno and Darlan Monterisi as chief human resources officer and global head of communications respectively.

Previously Brudno worked at Biocatch, TEVA Pharmaceutical Industries and SAP. His new role at Playtika will include developing strategies and “advancing the employee experience to progress Playtika’s position as a premier employer.” Monterisi meanwhile has over twenty years of experience, including roles at Rockstar Games and work as a public affairs officer with the U.S. Marine Corps. She’ll offer both strategic leadership advice as well as handling all manners of public affairs, reputation management and employee engagement.

Chief operating officer Shlomi Aizenberg commented on the appointment. “Gili and Darlan bring tremendous experience and perspective to Playtika,” they said. “The strengths of these exceptional leaders will advance Playtika among our diverse set of stakeholders, helping propel us in realising our ambitious vision.”

Charting a new course

Both of these new hires have the stated purpose of engaging better with employees of Playtika, which will be a key challenge as the company faces the aftershocks of a number of layoffs at the end of 2022. Instilling confidence in both employees and potential new hires about the stability of the workplace at Playtika and projecting an outward new look follwing some uncertainty for the company is clearly a new Playtika prime directive.

Both these hires and the decision to halt development of new games until a significant change in ROI indicates that Playtika may be spending 2023 consolidating and regrouping. Although we may see more significant moves and expansion near the end of the year, especially if Playtika continues its efforts to acquire major developer Rovio as they continue their low-key search for a buyer.