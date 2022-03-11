Playtika hires Jacob Mendel to leverage blockchain expertise

Playtika has revealed the hiring of its new vice president of blockchain technology, Dr Jacob Mendel.



Mendel was previously leading blockchain initiatives at Intel and J.P. Morgan and will be leveraging his blockchain expertise as Playtika explores opportunities for growth in GameFi and Web sectors.

"I am delighted to be joining the exceptional team at Playtika and bring to bear my two-plus decades of experience leading advanced blockchain and cybersecurity projects," said Mendel.

"Playtika has a proven, unique expertise in creating sophisticated technology in its products and day-to-day operations. I am excited to join this team and expand Playtika's reach into Web3.0 and GameFi."

Bringing expertise

Playtika recently reported that its revenues grew 8.9 per cent in 2021 to $2.58 billion, with June's Journey and Solitaire Grand Harvest showing strong growth potential in its fourth quarter.

"Web 3.0 represents a disruptive new wave of commerce, product, and community engagement, and we believe best-in-class expertise in blockchain technology will be a key determinant of the ultimate winners in this new frontier," said Playtika CSO Eric Rapps.

"We are excited to continue our technology leadership as we look to expand into Web3.0, starting with GameFi, a natural extension of our mobile gaming business. I am thrilled to have Dr. Mendel, one of the world's leading experts in blockchain technology and cybersecurity, join our team to lead this new growth initiative."

French mobiles games firm Homa Games recently appointed Ioana Hreninciuc as its new CPO.