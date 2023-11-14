14% of Playtika’s Israeli employees summoned to military reserves

Israel-based mobile publisher Playtika released its financial report for the third quarter of 2023, revealing a massive $630 million generated in the three-month period. Also revealed was an important change to the company as a result of Israel’s conflict with Hamas.

Fortunately, no Playtika team members have been harmed through the recent attack, but some have lost loved ones, and some have been put on active military duty.

In fact, of the 1,100 people working at Playtika in Israel, 14% have joined the Israeli military reserves, equating to approximately 150 people; of the global workforce, Israel represents 29% of Playtika’s approximate 3,800 employees.

A word from the founder

Via the financial report, Playtika founder and CEO Robert Antokol stated that the company is "well-prepared to navigate the challenges" and is committed to "safeguarding our operations, our employees, and the interests of our shareholders".

He shared: "As of this week, about 14% of our colleagues in Israel have been activated from the Israeli military reserves. As we continue to closely manage the situation, we have begun our business contingency planning and will make necessary adjustments as the situation progresses.

"Currently, our team members in Israel are mostly working from home, with support from our colleagues across the global offices of Playtika. We have moved a limited number of employees from Israel to Poland and Romania to provide redundancy in case the situation in Israel escalates.

"We want to emphasise that as a company with a history of operating in regions facing geopolitical challenges, we believe we are well-prepared to navigate the challenges with the war in Israel. We remain committed to safeguarding our operations, our employees, and the interests of our shareholders. We have faced adversity before, and we have always emerged stronger and more united."