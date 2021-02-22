News

Celebrate the best in mobile gaming with Pocket Gamer LaunchPad #3 THIS WEEK!

Mark it in your calendar! The digital consumer showcase event returns to put the spotlight on developers as they present their exciting upcoming titles across multiple platforms.

By , Special Features Editor

Pocket Gamer LaunchPad #3 kicks off THIS WEEK (February 25th to 26th) for two days of celebrating new, upcoming and updated iOS and Android games across multiple streams, platforms and social media. See the industry’s latest and hottest games, and get involved in the future!

The consumer focused event is centered around a dedicated content hub on PocketGamer.com [https://www.pocketgamer.com/], and a daily two-hour video stream with extensive support from the Enthusiast Gaming media network (including mobile games publishers themselves), alongside extended organic media coverage across the wider gaming community.

Who’s involved?

The event is led by Pocket Gamer and is backed by the Enthusiast Gaming network, which is currently the largest games media network in the world which reaches over 200m gamers per month through its network of leading sites such as the Escapist, Desctructoid, Nintendo Enthusiast and more. We’ve also got these amazing brands lined up to showcase their games…

How does it work?

We’ll run a central editorial channel on PocketGamer.com that will fill up with news, interviews, videos and more throughout each day, starting from 9am UK time. Then, from 5pm-7pm UK time we’ll run a live video stream full of announcements, showcases, hands-on plays and developer interviews as well as some cool offers and giveaways. We’ll also have a live Discord chat group where players can discuss the games with each other, our team and developers themselves. Below is the schedule of each day:

09:00 (UK TIME) - First Stories Go Live - new updates, stories and videos throughout the day as we reveal news
10:00 (UK TIME) - Scheduled activity on Discord and YouTube begins
17:00 (UK TIME) - Live Stream starts
19:30 (UK TIME) - Live Stream posted as a recording in full and with snippets

Make sure you don’t miss it!

Celebrate the latest and greatest mobile games in the industry at Pocket Gamer LaunchPad #3 by tuning in this Thursday, February 25th!

