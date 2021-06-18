News

Put your brand in front of millions with Pocket Gamer LaunchPad #5

Reach millions of gamers and take your game to the moon with our consumer-facing digital event

By , Special Features Editor

Pocket Gamer LaunchPad is a series of consumer-facing digital events designed to celebrate new, upcoming or updated iOS, Android and Switch games. 2020 saw the first-ever LaunchPad event take place and what a year it has been since.

The event, which takes place over two days, centres around a dedicated content hub on the market-leading consumer mobile games website PocketGamer.com, culminating in a daily two-hour video live stream. The event benefits from extensive support from the Enthusiast Gaming media network and other key partners, alongside extended organic media coverage across the wider gaming community.

The next event takes place on August 12th and 13th, across multiple sites, streams, social media and other channels, offering a brand new way for publishers and developers to create buzz around their games to a massive audience.

Here’s how you can get involved

  • Event sponsorship
  • Feature sponsorship
  • Editorial coverage on PocketGamer.com
  • Hands-on live gameplay in the live stream
  • Teaser or gameplay trailer in the live stream
  • Live or pre-recorded developer interview

We're also happy to work with you if there's another way you'd like us to feature your game. Contact: andreea.ghiurca@steelmedia.co.uk.

Here’s how our last LaunchPad did

Get involved now

The best games don't always come from the biggest companies. That's why we're also running a program for smaller indie studios who’d like to showcase their exciting upcoming projects - click here to sign up.

For any sponsorship enquiries and promotional partnerships, contact: andreea.ghiurca@steelmedia.co.uk.

Tags:
Charlie Scowen
Charlie Scowen
Special Features Editor

