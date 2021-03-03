CGC|NFT goes online from tomorrow for two days of exploring the NFT wave

After gaining traction in recent months, non-fungible tokens are poised to step into the limelight in 2021. But what in creation are NFTs? Why are they getting attention from game developers, fashion brands, artists, celebrities and collectors? CGC|NFT is here to provide answers. Join cutting-edge businesses and individuals riding the NFT wave to find out about their use cases, technology, trends and what lies ahead for NFTs in 2021 and beyond.

The seventh CGC event is a global online conference dedicated to non-fungible tokens. On March 4th and 5th, more than 1000 participants from all over the world will virtually mix to share expertise and negotiate deals, listen to inspirational presentations by expert speakers and pitch breakthrough ideas, connect with like-minded audience and shape the future.

CGC|NFT will be streaming 20 hours of remarkable talks and panels full of precious knowledge, invaluable experience, insights and know-hows. 50 speakers, including founders and C-levels of disruptive startups, creators and thought-leaders will be presenting and debating about the tokenized future of games, artwork, real estate, collectibles and other inconceivable things. Take a chance to learn from and to chat with innovators and pioneers of emerging tech.

The event features:

A revamped and largely improved conference platform, offering a variety of networking opportunities to get the most out of participation

A digital expo zone for indie developers

A media hub to meet journalists

Add-on activities such as: Pitch sessions, NFT Art Gallery and NFT Drops

and more!

Sign up free now: https://cgc.one/