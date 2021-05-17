Discord's new branding is friendlier than ever

In conjunction with its sixth birthday, Discord has updated its branding with a new logo, fonts, and colour.

With more than 150 million active monthly users, Discord is the home for many things. Starting from art discussions to karaoke nights to casual chat on video games, everything happens on this virtual platform.

Recently the team has decided to revamp the branding citing various reasons such as asymmetrical logo, unclear brand message etcetera. However, the reason is mostly to bring in a fresh look of Discord, including its symbol Clyde.

The team at Discord has stated, "The old logo was horizontally asymmetrical — something our Design Team’s been waiting years to fix.

Small details such as “Clyde lives within a bubble” and “not symmetrical” can be deceivingly restrictive when creating new interface elements, art assets, and even merch items.

Apart from the change to Clyde, the colour, blurple is now brighter and more saturated. Also, the colour palette has been updated by brightening up the existing colours. And all these have been done to be more bold and playful.

"It’s a bit more lively. A little bit brighter. And hopefully, a bit more like home. All these smaller details, improvements, and new options add up to a fresh new look for years to come," the Discord team added.

You can read the full breakdown on the Discord blog.