Turkish indie studio Udo Games raises $420,000 to begin self-publishing

Turkish mobile developer Udo Games has raised $420,000 via an investment round.

As reported by GI.biz, Lima Ventures and WePlay Ventures (valued at $4.2 million) led the round of funding, with the capital being utilised to build a new project under the name of Next Gen Devs.

The goal of this will be to help bring more people into the industry, alongside allowing Udo Games to start self-publishing titles itself.

In April this year, 20 mobile games in the top 100 most downloaded titles in the US originated from Turkey, showing the market's growth.

Founded in 2013 and based in Ankara, Udo Games has launched numerous titles, including Incredible Toys, Smashers.io, Operation: ANKA and Afacan. The company is headed up by founders Andaç Altak Mustafa, Gökhan Güngör and Türker Karahan.

New project

"With this investment, we started a project called Next Gen Devs to bring new faces to the game industry in the country," said Udo games.

"Within the scope of this project, we will take serious steps to raise qualified human resources with all this project content by organising game development activities in the future."

