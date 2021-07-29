News

Turkish indie studio Udo Games raises $420,000 to begin self-publishing

"We will take serious steps to raise qualified human resources…"

Date Type Companies involved Size
July 29th, 2021 investment Udo Games $0.4m
Turkish indie studio Udo Games raises $420,000 to begin self-publishing
By , Deputy Editor

Turkish mobile developer Udo Games has raised $420,000 via an investment round.

As reported by GI.biz, Lima Ventures and WePlay Ventures (valued at $4.2 million) led the round of funding, with the capital being utilised to build a new project under the name of Next Gen Devs.

The goal of this will be to help bring more people into the industry, alongside allowing Udo Games to start self-publishing titles itself.

In April this year, 20 mobile games in the top 100 most downloaded titles in the US originated from Turkey, showing the market's growth.

Founded in 2013 and based in Ankara, Udo Games has launched numerous titles, including Incredible Toys, Smashers.io, Operation: ANKA and Afacan. The company is headed up by founders Andaç Altak Mustafa, Gökhan Güngör and Türker Karahan.

New project

"With this investment, we started a project called Next Gen Devs to bring new faces to the game industry in the country," said Udo games. 

"Within the scope of this project, we will take serious steps to raise qualified human resources with all this project content by organising game development activities in the future."

Indian social gaming platform Eloelo recently raised $2.1 million to help grow the company.

Not to mention, US mobile publisher Tilting Point accumulated $235 million from investors to accelerate its studio acquisition strategy.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Deputy Editor

Matthew Forde is the deputy editor at PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @MattForde64 talking about stats, data and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News Jun 30th, 2021

Dream Games valued at $1 billion after closing $155 million funding round

as News Jun 11th, 2021

Istanbul-based Hungri Games raises $1.1 million, opening new UK studio

News May 4th, 2021

Carry1st secures $6 million in Series A funding to scale mobile games in Africa

News Nov 12th, 2020

PGC Digital: "Your time is the most valuable thing," says Koch Media's Thomas Glenn on publishing vs. self-publishing

News May 28th, 2020

Carry1st raises $4 million to help grow mobile games in Africa

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies