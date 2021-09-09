Last chance! Invest in your professional development with one of next week’s MasterClasses

CEO

Mobile Game Doctor

David Nixon is the CEO of MGD. He is a 30+ year industry veteran with experience in game design, project management, strategic operations, publishing, portfolio management, and live ops.

He was one of the founding team members for Real Arcade, and helped establish the Casual Games industry heading Global Publishing for Real Arcade and then Oberon Media.

David produced nineteen of the launch products for the original Xbox Live Arcade service, which kicked-started digital distribution of consoles games.

He recently served as Principal Product Manager and then VP of Publishing for Wooga GmbH, and Chief Operations Officer for Lockwood Publishing.