News

Product Madness acquires Polish mobile developer Playsoft

Looking to power-up its mobile games pipeline

Date Type Companies involved Size
September 30th, 2021 acquisition Playsoft
Product Madness 		Not disclosed
Product Madness acquires Polish mobile developer Playsoft
By , Staff Writer

Product Madness has acquired Polish mobile game development studio Playsoft for an undisclosed amount.

Based in Gdańsk, Playsoft was founded in 2004 and has developed over 50 games for leading worldwide publishers, including Nickelodeon Super Brawl Universe and Vineyard Valley.

Product Madness is a cross-platform social casino outfit behind Heart of Vegas, Cashman Casino, Lightning Link and FaFaFa Gold and maintains offices in Seattle, London and Lviv.

Following the acquisition, Playsoft will remain under the leadership of its founders Nicolas Bensignor and Pierre Oliver Monteil.

The acquisition is part of Product Madness’ long term growth investment strategy and the Playsoft team has doubled since the acquisition, which closed earlier in 2021.

"Enviable track record"

“Playsoft has an enviable track record in developing top-grossing, player-centric mobile games and a strong reputation for creativity and innovation, making it an ideal fit for Product Madness," said Product Madness managing director Yoav Ecker.

"Alongside our focus on sustainable organic growth across our existing product suite, the addition of this impressive studio will enable us to further expand and diversify our game pipeline and deepen access to development talent in another top-tier European games hub, as we continue to develop and scale both new and existing games."

Playsoft CEO and co-founder Nicolas Bensignor added: "The whole team at Playsoft are excited to be part of the Product Madness family.

"The company’s ambitious strategy, global scale and powerful marketing and investment capabilities will allow us to accelerate our best-in-class, player-focused development, as well as our delivery skills and product design. We look forward to realizing the full potential of this highly synergistic new partnership.”


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
Staff Writer

Aaron Orr is a freelance writer for PocketGamer.biz with a lifelong interest and passion for the games industry.

Related Articles

as News Aug 3rd, 2021

Netmarble picks up social casino developer SpinX Games for $2.19 billion

News Jun 24th, 2021

Azerion acquires social casino developer Whow Games

News Apr 28th, 2021

Huuuge snaps up hit match-3 game Traffic Puzzle for $39 million

News Apr 26th, 2021

Huuuge Games grew profits 131% to $57 milllion in 2020

News Apr 5th, 2019

Scientific Games subsidiary SciPlay files for IPO

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies