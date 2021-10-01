Product Madness acquires Polish mobile developer Playsoft

Product Madness has acquired Polish mobile game development studio Playsoft for an undisclosed amount.

Based in Gdańsk, Playsoft was founded in 2004 and has developed over 50 games for leading worldwide publishers, including Nickelodeon Super Brawl Universe and Vineyard Valley.

Product Madness is a cross-platform social casino outfit behind Heart of Vegas, Cashman Casino, Lightning Link and FaFaFa Gold and maintains offices in Seattle, London and Lviv.

Following the acquisition, Playsoft will remain under the leadership of its founders Nicolas Bensignor and Pierre Oliver Monteil.

The acquisition is part of Product Madness’ long term growth investment strategy and the Playsoft team has doubled since the acquisition, which closed earlier in 2021.

"Enviable track record"

“Playsoft has an enviable track record in developing top-grossing, player-centric mobile games and a strong reputation for creativity and innovation, making it an ideal fit for Product Madness," said Product Madness managing director Yoav Ecker.

"Alongside our focus on sustainable organic growth across our existing product suite, the addition of this impressive studio will enable us to further expand and diversify our game pipeline and deepen access to development talent in another top-tier European games hub, as we continue to develop and scale both new and existing games."

Playsoft CEO and co-founder Nicolas Bensignor added: "The whole team at Playsoft are excited to be part of the Product Madness family.

"The company’s ambitious strategy, global scale and powerful marketing and investment capabilities will allow us to accelerate our best-in-class, player-focused development, as well as our delivery skills and product design. We look forward to realizing the full potential of this highly synergistic new partnership.”