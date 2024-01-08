Harnessing the power of generative AI to turbocharge mobile games

Last year may have marked one of the most significant turning points in tech history and the rise of artificial intelligence, particularly generative AI, and its ability to generate digital content with ease is certain to continue beyond the remarkble first steps we've witnessed.

However, with great power, of course, also comes great responsibility. Many question the moral use of generative AI, while others question the legal side of how these tools function. There's clearly much to be learned and understood about how these tools should be best used both creatively and responsibly.

In this guest post, chief technology officer at Product Madness, Eyal Yaniv, discusses the potential impact that AI could have within the gaming industry and how studios should approach using these tools.

Artificial Intelligence has gone from being a futuristic dream to the driving force of our modern world, shaping the very fabric of society's future. No longer confined to science fiction, AI is now an accessible and integral part of our daily lives, thanks to the power of the internet.

At the forefront of this AI revolution is generative AI, and it's causing quite a stir. Why? Because it possesses the remarkable ability to generate digital content - whether it's text, visuals, art, code, or even music - at a level that often leaves us wondering if a human hand was involved. (Remember the 'pope in a puffer jacket' that made you question reality?)

AI is not just a tool; it's the muse for the new generation, unlocking creativity and potential beyond our wildest dreams. Eyal Yaniv

The widespread reach and profound impact of generative AI are already transforming how we work, create, and imagine the possibilities of the digital age. AI is not just a tool; it's the muse for the new generation, unlocking creativity and potential beyond our wildest dreams.

Why generative AI is big news for gaming studios

A groundbreaking future awaits, where hyper-personalisation becomes the standard and the differentiator of gaming experiences, crafting uniquely tailored journeys for every individual user. Imagine a gaming landscape where every quest, challenge, mission and environment is dynamically crafted in real-time, resonating with the player’s distinctive style and preferences.

By leveraging machine learning, we can systematically collect and analyse data on millions of individual players, encompassing their in-game preferences, behaviour and preferred playing times. When combined with generative AI, this data facilitates the real-time creation of unique in-game content based on individual preferences and tailored to each player.

Soon this personalised approach will not be a choice but necessary for any gaming studio seeking to stay ahead of the curve. Eyal Yaniv

Mastering the art of crafting these unique and personalised gaming experiences is not just an advantage but an imperative for gaming studios and will soon become a strategic necessity in an intensifying competitive arena. As the influence of generative AI and hyper-personalisation continues to grow, gamers will actively seek out experiences that seamlessly align with their individual preferences. Soon, this personalised approach will not be a choice but necessary for any gaming studio seeking to stay ahead of the curve and remain competitive in the future.

It's clear therefore that gaming studios should be enthusiastic about generative AI's capabilities and profound impact.

How to approach a good AI strategy

But, to do this, looking beyond the short-term productivity gains and efficiencies and forming a long-term AI strategy is essential. With the ambition of achieving hyper-personalisation, each company should map its own generative AI adoption path based on clear criteria and evaluation frameworks while considering the potential impact, feasibility and risks involved.

Cultivating the right culture and conveying the right message among employees is also essential. Generative AI is not here to replace gaming studio professionals but to augment them with superpowers. It will enable them to deliver greater value with boosted capacity and efficiency to support a significantly higher content cadence. All of which is necessary to maintain hyper-personalised products.

A good generative AI adoption process requires persistence and an iterative approach driven by a top-down strategic steer and a bottom-up operational execution. There is no one-fits-all approach. But by choosing the proper functions to start with, combined with the correct use cases, studios will gradually begin to connect the dots and unlock the value generative AI offers.

However, like with any other new technology, adopting generative AI comes with risk, and in this case, risk which is particularly complex. It is, therefore, essential to consider the level and nature of risk that comes with each adoption use case and how it aligns with the level of risk the business is willing to take. As AI matures, we will gain more confidence and trust in these systems. But in the meantime, we should strive to start adopting AI where it will have the greatest impact, at the lowest risk.

Generative AI tools, products and solutions are being developed and released at a pace that we have not seen before. Keeping up to speed is becoming a challenge. Eyal Yaniv

The tools for the job

Generative AI tools, products and solutions are being developed and released at a pace that we have not seen before. Keeping up to speed is becoming a challenge. To stay focused and aligned, companies will have to choose and prioritise the most strategic capabilities and only then look for the right tools to unlock them. Generative AI capabilities can come in many shapes and flavours, which makes the classic “build vs buy” question even more complex.

Choosing the right AI tools on a case-by-case basis is key as businesses explore further realms of artificial intelligence. Not every AI tool will fit into the strategy of each business. For some, enterprise-grade solutions will be the best option, whereas, for others, open-source or third-party products might prove more useful - each option has its own pros and cons, and the strategy for each business needs to ascertain which direction is best for their specific wants and needs.

The learning

Generative AI is poised to revolutionise the business landscape in the years ahead, presenting a game-changing opportunity for both gaming studios and their teams; harnessing this transformative power and unlocking its full potential demands planning and a well-mapped adoption path.

By nurturing AI-driven talent and understanding how each function and role within the realm of AI will evolve in the next few years, companies can train and employ people with the relevant mindset or skills to ensure their generative AI offering is efficient, effective and responsible.

