League of Legends: Wild Rift voted Apple’s iPhone Game of the Year

League of Legends: Wild Rift has won iPhone game of the year at Apple’s App Store Awards 2021.

A mobile spinoff of MOBA League of Legends, Wilf Rift was first revealed by developer Riot Games in October 2019 with the game gradually rolling out worldwide from October 2020.

Just over year after first launching, Wild Rift reached $150 million in player spending, making it the second-fastest mobile MOBA to do so, following Honor of Kings from Tencent.

Wild Rift also won two awards at the recent Google Play Best of 2021 awards, including Best Competitive and Best for Tablets.

In addition to iPhone, Apple also selected Marvel Future Revolution as its iPad game of the year, and Fantasian from Mistwalker won Apple Arcade game of the year.

Best of the best

"The developers who won App Store Awards in 2021 harnessed their own drive and vision to deliver the best apps and games of the year - sparking the creativity and passion of millions of users around the world," said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

"From self-taught indie coders to inspiring leaders building global businesses, these standout developers innovated with Apple technology, with many helping to foster the profound sense of togetherness we needed this year."

Apple’s trend of the year was 'connection', with Among Us from Innersloth receiving an honourable mention due to its blend of co-op and competitive gameplay creating a "cultivated community".

In comparison, Google Play revealed that its best game of 2021 was Pokémon Unite, due to its dynamic gameplay and cross-platform experience.