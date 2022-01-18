News

Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard for almost $70 billion cash

Aims to bring its franchises to players "virtually anywhere"

Date Type Companies involved Size
January 18th, 2022 acquisition Activision Blizzard
King
Microsoft 		$68,700m
Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard for almost $70 billion cash
By , News Editor

Microsoft has revealed that it has entered an agreement to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion.

The tech conglomerate will purchase Activision Blizzard for $95 per share in an all-cash transaction, making it the largest video game acquisition ever.

Following the acquisition, Microsoft will be the third largest video games company by revenue, behind Tencent and Sony. Through the acquisition, Microsoft will gain the rights to all Activision, Blizzard, and King IP, including Call of Duty, Overwatch, Warcraft, Candy Crush Saga, and more.

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick will continue to serve as CEO and will report to Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer following the successful acquisition.

Colossal acquisition

Microsoft stated that the acquisition will "accelerate growth in Microsoft’s Gaming business across mobile, PC, console and cloud". Furthermore, the firm acknowledged the overwhelming presence of mobile gaming and stated that "nearly 95 per cent of all players globally enjoying games on mobile".

Going forward, Microsoft has expressed its intentions to "empower players" to enjoy its franchises "virtually anywhere they want". The firm has stated that its acquisition of Activision Blizzard’s mobile operations present a "significant presence and opportunity" to grow within the mobile games space.

"Players everywhere love Activision Blizzard games, and we believe the creative teams have their best work in front of them," said Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer.

"Together we will build a future where people can play the games they want, virtually anywhere they want."

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick added: "For more than 30 years our incredibly talented teams have created some of the most successful games. The combination of Activision Blizzard’s world-class talent and extraordinary franchises with Microsoft’s technology, distribution, access to talent, ambitious vision and shared commitment to gaming and inclusion will help ensure our continued success in an increasingly competitive industry."

The deal is expected to take place during the 2023 fiscal year and is subject to regulatory review and shareholder approval. The board of directors from both Microsoft and Activision Blizzard have approved the acquisition.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

Related Articles

News Nov 3rd, 2021

Spurred by Candy Crush Saga, Activision Blizzard see Q3 2021 growth up 6%

News Aug 4th, 2021

Activision Blizzard sees mobile boom as King and Call of Duty hit record sales

News May 5th, 2021

Activision Blizzard's Q1 FY21 sales up 27% to $2.3 billion

News Feb 23rd, 2016

Activision Blizzard completes acquisition of King for $5.9 billion

News Feb 7th, 2020

King accounted for 34% of Activision Blizzard's FY19 revenues

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies