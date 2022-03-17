News

Axes Metaverse surpasses $4 million ahead of closed alpha version

14,000 chests sold during initial NFT sales

Axes Metaverse surpasses $4 million ahead of closed alpha version
By , Staff Writer

Following the Axes Metaverse’s first round of NFT sales, the play-to-earn project has revealed that it has earned over $4 million.

Developed by Azur Games, Axes Metaverse is a 'Whitepalms Development' project with a blockchain metaverse. Azur Games has previously invested $2 million into the game’s development.

With a drop on the Binance platform and three successful game asset offerings (GAOs), Axes Metaverse sold 14,000 chests wherein each chest contained four random NFT characters.

The chests increased in price with each sale, costing 250 BUSD (approximately $249.95) during the first, 350 BUSD in the second GAO, and 425 BUSD in the third.

Over 14,000 sold

Azur Games commented: "All available NFTs quickly found their owners - public sales lasted no longer than 30 minutes. The very first thousand chests sold out in less than a minute. The recent drop on Binance ended even faster, in just a few seconds.This shows the community’s interest in the project and the lack of NFT games with well-developed gameplay on the market."

Of the 14,000 chests sold during these initial sales, 4,000 were sold at each GAO and the remaining 2,000 were through the Binance NFT drop. At the drop, these were each worth 100 BUSD and contained one NFT character instead of four, with a unique Binance skin.

Axes Metaverse launched its marketplace in March with chests costing 550 BUSD on average. More than 600 transactions were made on opening day, March 9 2022, with trading volume reaching 80,000 BUSD. There were 50 chests reserved for the community, and all chests were sold in under one minute.

A closed alpha of the project is currently being prepared for the first NFT holders.

Wildlife Studios recently revealed that it will be expanding into Web3 gaming by launching on the Avalanche public blockchain, bringing its flagship title, Castle Crush, first.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

News Nov 25th, 2021

Azur Games invests $2 million into blockchain-based NFT metaverse Axes 2.0

News Mar 4th, 2022

Tiny Rebel Games raises $7 million for mobile-based Petaverse Network

News Feb 24th, 2022

Coda launches Infinite Arcade to bring mass blockchain gaming to casual mobile games

News Feb 1st, 2022

Newzoo: NFT companies will transform into luxury and lifestyle brands

as News Jan 31st, 2022

Netmarble unveils upcoming Metaverse and NFT projects

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies