Shift Shaft awarded first place at The Big Indie Pitch after offering a new spin on a classic genre

After more than two years, the Big Indie Pitch was recently back on the road, this time returning to Seattle for the first time since 2019 as we hosted Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2022. Of course, this also meant the return of The Very Big Indie Pitch.

The Very Big Indie Pitch is our bumper edition competition where even more developers are able to pitch an ever-increasing range of brand new and diverse gaming experiences from some of the most exciting indie developers across the globe.

The Big Indie Pitch is a regular event run by the makers of PocketGamer.biz. It gives indie developers the chance to pitch their games to industry experts and journalists in a speed-dating-style format. Teams receive valuable feedback and the opportunity to win great prizes such as promotional packages and opportunities to promote their game.

As always, the developers gave it their all in order to walk away as the winner. An award that was eventually bestowed upon Baby Goat Gruff's Shift Shaft. Though we should highlight just how close it came between Shift Shaft and our eventual runner-up PXLPLAY.

1st Place - Shift Shaft by Baby Goat Gruff

Shift Shaft is a brand new match-3 puzzle game that quite literally offers a brand new twist on the much-loved genre. How does it do this you ask? Well quite simply by providing players with the additional ability to twist the board in order to secure those all-important matches.

Within the game, players must help the hero move through the board to the mineshaft exit in order to progress to the next level. Of course, there are a range of different level goals, monsters, and power-ups. Though it is primarily through the new mechanic that Baby Goat Gruff hopes to create an experience that is both simple yet complex and accessible to newcomers and veterans alike.

2nd Place - PXLPLAY by Pixel Play

Bounce, slide, flip and run through a path that changes every single time you play in this adorable mobile-focused arcade game. With the aim of bringing endless fun to players of all ages and walks of life, PXLPLAY keeps the gameplay single and focused, with one-touch gameplay and a bright and welcoming design.

Of course, this doesn't mean the gameplay isn't varied, as developer Pixel Play has included a variety of obstacles, achievements, power-ups and of course characters, in order to make sure that players want to keep coming back for "one more go".

Want to show off your exciting new game? We host Big Indie Pitch events throughout the year, so make sure to regularly check our upcoming events page over on BigIndiePitch.com.