TIME and The Sandbox partner to build metaverse destination, TIME Square

Animoca Brands subsidiary The Sandbox have TIME’s NFT community initiative have announced their partnership on TIME Square, a new destination in the metaverse.

In line with The Sandbox’s idea of the metaverse as a continuous shared digital space, the environment will provide unique experience to TIMEpieces holders and will serve to provide virtual access to discussions, events, educational experiences, and screenings of TIME Studios projects.

A continuous shared digital space

Keith A. Grossman, TIME President, stated: “Our goal is to create a destination that will be the heart of the metaverse. Since launching TIMEPieces in September 2021, we have focused on developing a community in Web3 that benefited from the incredible 100-year legacy and access TIME has established.

“We are thrilled to now tap into that community as we seek to find the architect to design TIME Square in the metaverse, as we create an immersive experience with The Sandbox that provides a natural bridge between the virtual community of TIMEPieces, the historical coverage and global relationships of TIME, the unique IP coming from TIME Studios, TIME for Kids, and our real-life events.”

Sebastien Borget, COO and co-founder of The Sandbox, added: “By partnering with TIME, we’re adding TIMEPieces as the beating heart and soul of this virtual Manhattan, where a design call for a virtual architect will be held in TIME Square, a place in our creative metaverse for brands and creators.”

TIME joins over 300 existing partners utilizing The Sandbox’s infrastructure to offer unique experiences to the community, including The Walking Dead, Steve Aoki, The Rabbids, Square Enix's Dungeon Siege, and Gucci Vault.