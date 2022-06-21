News

TIME and The Sandbox partner to build metaverse destination, TIME Square

Environment will reportedly include TIMEpieces experiences, and screenings of TIME Studios projects

Date Type Companies involved Size
June 21st, 2022 partnership The Sandbox Not disclosed
TIME and The Sandbox partner to build metaverse destination, TIME Square
By , Staff Writer

Animoca Brands subsidiary The Sandbox have TIME’s NFT community initiative have announced their partnership on TIME Square, a new destination in the metaverse.

In line with The Sandbox’s idea of the metaverse as a continuous shared digital space, the environment will provide unique experience to TIMEpieces holders and will serve to provide virtual access to discussions, events, educational experiences, and screenings of TIME Studios projects.

A continuous shared digital space

Keith A. Grossman, TIME President, stated: “Our goal is to create a destination that will be the heart of the metaverse. Since launching TIMEPieces in September 2021, we have focused on developing a community in Web3 that benefited from the incredible 100-year legacy and access TIME has established.

“We are thrilled to now tap into that community as we seek to find the architect to design TIME Square in the metaverse, as we create an immersive experience with The Sandbox that provides a natural bridge between the virtual community of TIMEPieces, the historical coverage and global relationships of TIME, the unique IP coming from TIME Studios, TIME for Kids, and our real-life events.”

Sebastien Borget, COO and co-founder of The Sandbox, added: “By partnering with TIME, we’re adding TIMEPieces as the beating heart and soul of this virtual Manhattan, where a design call for a virtual architect will be held in TIME Square, a place in our creative metaverse for brands and creators.”

TIME joins over 300 existing partners utilizing The Sandbox’s infrastructure to offer unique experiences to the community, including The Walking Dead, Steve Aoki, The Rabbids, Square Enix's Dungeon Siege, and Gucci Vault.


Tags:
Lewis Rees
Lewis Rees
Staff Writer

Related Articles

News Feb 28th, 2022

Square Enix to bring Dungeon Siege to The Sandbox

News Feb 10th, 2022

The Sandbox and DanceFight partner to bring street dance battles to the metaverse

News Feb 9th, 2022

The Sandbox and Ubisoft partner to bring Rabbids to the metaverse

News Jan 5th, 2022

The Sandbox partners with Hong Kong companies to create Mega City metaverse

Feature Dec 27th, 2021

PocketGamer.biz’s predictions for 2022 mobile gaming

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies