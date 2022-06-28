Hear from esports experts in the capital of esports at Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto next week!

The esports industry is already valued at well over 1 billion US dollars now, and massive growth is expected in the next few years – the time to get involved is now.

Pocket Gamer Connects conferences connect you not only with the top brands and leading thought leaders in the industry, we connect you with the greatest opportunities in the industry that you absolutely need to get involved with. One of these fields is esports, and we couldn’t be more excited to delve deep into the world of esports in the up-and-coming capital of esports: Toronto! Join us and 750 other games industry delegates for the first ever iteration of the top b2b gaming industry conference in Toronto. It’s going to be amazing.

This unmissable track is part of the Brands x Ads x Games summit happening alongside Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto. All conference attendees get complimentary access to this summit, and it’s an unparalleled opportunity to elevate your brand while discovering the biggest opportunities for growth in the industry. We’ll be demystifying the key developments, celebrating the great work already being done and showcasing the tremendous potential both now (with mobile and PC/console platforms) but also in the future as blockchain, XR and the metaverse gaming worlds grow. You won’t want to miss it.

It’s the same conference you know and love with all-new opportunities in an incredible new city. Over July 6th to 7th you will get to hear from over 120 of the world’s biggest authorities in gaming and connect with representatives from companies like Google, Netflix and Electronic Arts. What better way to expand your network and pick the most brilliant, forward-gazing minds in the industry? Don’t miss out on your opportunity to join us this summer, we have recently released a wave of virtual tickets and we currently have a Mid-Term offer available – no excuse not to be there come July and truly invest in taking your career to the next level you’ve been dreaming of!

Today, we’re shining the spotlight on our Esports Innovation track. In this track, you will find unbeatable insight into the opportunities in competitive gaming and the future of the esports gaming market. The track will feature sessions tackling topics such as how you can become mainstream via livestreaming and why making your game an esport is the next stage in the gaming evolution. You won’t want to miss out!

Keep on reading to find out more about what the track is all about.

Esports Innovation: July 6

11:40 - First up, we’re discussing how you can become mainstream through livestream – don’t miss this insightful session with Steam Hatchet’s Bobby Baird.

12:00 - Why is making your game an esport the next stage in the gaming evolution? Find out in this unmissable panel with our very own Dave Bradley of Steel Media, Kenshi Arasaki of A Thinking Ape, Chris Ye of UKEN, Tim Holloway of Aquilini Entertainment and Pejman Mirza-Babaei of Ontario Tech University

Book your ticket to Toronto now

There’s no time like now to buy your ticket to Toronto! There’s only hours left to take advantage of our Mid-term sale, prices rise at midnight. We have both virtual and in-person tickets available, and you can get them both at a reduced price with our Mid Term offer. This can save you up to $220 CAD, so don’t wait up! It’s only available for a until midnight tonight, be sure to take advantage of it while you still can and book your ticket before time runs out.

See you in Toronto!