Candy Crush celebrates 10 year anniversary by hosting a superstar exclusive

Today, Candy Crush Saga is celebrating its 10th anniversary. As a part of the celebrations, the hugely successful game from King is teaming up with GRAMMY award-winning musical artist, Meghan Trainor. The music video for Trainor's latest single “Made You Look” will make its debut exclusively in-game for 24 hours, starting on Thursday, October 20 at 8 AM EST. The release of the music video is set to accompany the artist's fourth full-length album.

Candy Crush Saga has become something of a global phenomenon over the past ten years and has been one of the most played mobile games every year since. The game has been downloaded over three billion times since its release in 2012 and became one of the first freemium apps to generate over $1 billion in revenue.

In addition to the exclusive musical debut, Trainor will be transformed into a “candified” character for an immersive in-game takeover. Players will be able to swipe along with Trainor, unlocking various special treats and boosters. Trainor's voice will also be heard throughout gameplay, and behind-the-scenes footage from the “Made You Look” music video will also be available exclusively in the app.

Creative collaboration

Meghan Trainor commented on the collaboration saying, “I’m a big fan of Candy Crush Saga. I love playing when I have a bit of downtime in the studio so I’m looking forward to bringing the game to life for my fans within the music video. Between the bright colours of the game and providing players with a fun escape from reality, Candy Crush Saga was the perfect inspiration.”

Fernanda Romano, chief marketing officer at King also shared a comment on the upcoming event “As part of our 10th-anniversary, we’re excited to celebrate with our players around the world through exclusive content, as well as more fun surprises to come.”

