News

UK gaming market declined for the first time in a decade in 2022

Spending on games content and services fell 1.6% to $5.38 billion

UK gaming market declined for the first time in a decade in 2022
By , Staff Writer

The British gaming market fell 1.6% in 2022, with games spending reaching £5.38 billion compared to £5.47 billion in 2021.

This marks the first decline in the mobile games market since 2012. However, Ampere Analysis reports that spending remains 23% higher than pre-pandemic levels, suggesting that this decline falls in-line with the global trend of recession as the games market continues to normalise following a period of unprecedented growth.

Mobile experienced the steepest fall of all platforms in the UK games content and services market, declining 2.9% from £1.72 billion to £1.67 billion. This was followed by PC, which fell 1.2% from $830 million to $820 million, and console, which fell 1% from £2.92 billion to £2.89 billion.

The data shows that the biggest drop in value of spending was across in-game monetisation, particularly among casual gamers.

A double-edged sword

As previously noted, the low entry barrier for mobile gaming also implies a low exit barrier, with players more willing to reduce spending than on other platforms.

The report also reiterates the impact of new privacy regulations, which have made it more difficult for publishers to target specific types of consumers in their user acquisition strategies. Notably, the App Store generates the major share of mobile games spending throughout the UK, and the recent changes specific to iOS devices have therefore been reflected in a larger drop.

The report also notes that the disruption was most notable in genres with a narrower and more enthusiastic player base, as such games require more precise targeting or for companies to rapidly develop new user acquisition strategies to reflect the current landscape.

Despite the decline in the UK’s gaming market, a recent study found that 72% of adults in Britain play video games every day.


Tags:
Lewis Rees
Lewis Rees
Staff Writer

Lewis Rees is a journalist, author, and escape room enthusiast based in South Wales. He got his degree in Film and Video from the University of Glamorgan. He's been a gamer all his life.

Related Articles

Comment & Opinion Jul 13th, 2022

Weather the storm: global games market forecast to decline in 2022

News Jul 5th, 2022

Games industry must weather the recession, predicts Ampere Analysis

as News Feb 16th, 2023

China’s games sales fell 10.33% in 2022

News Feb 6th, 2023

Chinese internet firms report their first ever combined revenue decline

News Jan 18th, 2023

Which five mobile hits generated $7.2 billion in revenue in 2022?