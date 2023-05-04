Apple Arcade quietly drops 20 new games

Apple has quietly dropped a slew of new games onto their service, alongside a new advertisement promoting their existing catalogue.

The significant boost to their catalogue includes a number of + titles such as Getting over it+ and Hill Climb Racing+. However it's not just remasters of existing titles but new exclusives such as What the Car? and TMNT Splintered Fate being added to the service. Despite the quiet nature of the drop this isn't an insignificant set of additions by any metric.

It's interesting to note how many outlets and individuals are referring to it as a shadow drop. Although it may be a lot of games it doesn't exactly coincide with any major events or announcements on Apple's part. Suggesting either that the company is treating this as business-as-usual or indeed that it is not viewing it as a significant enough addition to warrant a bigger fanfare.

The Arcade is open

It certainly suggests that Apple are underselling the value of their service. This lack of advertisement for a huge number of additions runs the risk of the same problem that underscored Netflix Games since it's introduction hitting them - that being a lack of knowledge from users about the service.

It could also mean that when major events and announcements roll around we may be seeing more substantial offerings. After all, Netflix for example seem intent on putting their money into games, to the point of funding a new AAA studio. However, for all their exclusives Apple still relies on third party developers and studios who may want to see more promotion when their title hits the storefront.

For developers like Flexion who've already made big money off of their Hill Climb Racing franchise this may not be too big of an issue. But even for large developers like Paramount on TMNT Splintered Fate, first impressions for a service like this are vital to capitalise on being the new and interesting game added.

We maintain a list of the games available on the Apple Arcade.