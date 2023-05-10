Connect with active investors, leading publishers and the next big developers at the Dubai GameExpo Summit!

Looking to join us at the Dubai GameExpo Summit? Now’s your chance to start thinking about the facilitated networking and competition opportunities we have available to take your business to the next level – you could meet your dream business partner in Dubai, don’t miss your chance.

This June 21st to 22nd, we’re partnering up with the Dubai Economy & Tourism department to bring an unmissable games conference experience to the glorious city of Dubai, in the fastest growing region of the international games industry. The GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connects will take place over two days alongside the larger Dubai Esports and Games Festival event at an incredible state-of-the-art venue, the Dubai Exhibition Centre within Expo City Dubai. The summit itself will feature more than 100 renowned games industry speakers from all over the globe delivering insightful talks, panels and seminars across a number of themed tracks. You can look forward to the same type of invaluable learning and networking opportunities you’ve come to expect from Pocket Gamer Connects events, and we can’t wait to share what we have in store for you this summer. Pre-register here to make sure you get first access to the lowest prices when tickets are released!

If you’re joining us in Dubai, make sure you sign up to get involved with our highly attended fringe events. They present the incredible opportunity to take part in curated matchmaking that will pair you up with top publishers and investors who are actively looking for new talent and investing opportunities. These events also present the chance to pitch your indie game to a panel of expert judges with the possibility of media coverage and prizes. Don’t miss your chance to make an amazing first impression and get those key conversations started!

Read on to find out about how you can take part in these events below.

Meet your match in Dubai

Investor Connector

Date: Wednesday, June 21

Time: 10AM-1PM

Registration deadline: Friday, June 9

Sign-up link: For developers: Here

For investors: Here

Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector.

The Very Big Indie Pitch: Mobile, PC + Console Edition

Date: Wednesday, June 21

Time: 2PM-5PM

Registration deadline: Friday, June 9

Sign-up link: Here

Celebrating new indie games! The ever-popular pitching competition returns, with a chance for instant feedback, media coverage and exciting prizes.

Publisher SpeedMatch

Date: Thursday, June 22

Time: 2PM-3PM

Registration deadline: Monday, June 12

Sign-up link: Here

Our Publisher SpeedMatch sessions pair developers, speed-dating style, with publishers and investors. Perfect for first contact meetings with new prospects.

How do I apply?

Sign ups are now open for all our events. Remember that you must be a registered attendee of our Dubai GameExpo Summit to take part in our fringe events. Get ahead of the game and sign up for these events today and you'll be able to book your ticket from release day.

What you need to do today:

Register your interest over on our official website to get the biggest discount when tickets go on sale.

Apply for your chosen fringe events

Click on the links above for more details about each event and submit your application. The sooner you submit, the higher your chances of being selected for participation.