Silent Hill: Ascension debuts new trailer

A new trailer for the upcoming title Silent Hill: Ascension has been released. The game is the latest in the popular (and long dormant) horror franchise Silent Hill. Developed in partnership with Genvid Technologies, Bad Robot Games, and Behaviour Interactive, the title takes the franchise in a new direction as a massively interactive live event (MILE).

Genvid describes a MILE as “a unique mix of a streaming show where you can influence the outcome of the characters, worlds, and stories you love,” with viewers worldwide voting on the outcome of the events unfolding for a limited time. Whatever decision the voters choose is set in stone, and audience members can revisit the story after it airs akin to a TV series.

Is horror going mobile?

The plot follows multiple characters from around the world tormented by monsters threatening their lives, families, and towns. However, specific details - such as how the title will involve the titular town itself, have thus far been kept under wraps. The title was one of four new games announced during October’s Silent Hill transmission.

"Silent Hill: Ascension ‎will captivate audiences with its immersive experience, spotlighting stunning visuals and live community-driven moments, all while exploring the psychological horror that has made the Silent Hill series so beloved by fans worldwide. For the first time in Silent Hill history, the collective audience will be able to influence the story, determining crucial outcomes for the complex, evolving characters in this series,” said Genvid CEO Jacob Navok.

A platform for the Ascension hasn’t been announced, however we expect mobile interactivity in line with previous MILEs developed by Genvid, such as its previous interactive event hit The Walking Dead: Last Mile. A mobile element being introduced to the series has long been rumoured, with a mysterious and as yet unannounced title - Silent Hill: The Short Message (SMS of course standing for Short Messaging Service) - receiving a rating in Korea, which some have pointed to as evidence for this move. Additionally, the franchise has previously released several mobile exclusive titles, highlighting the developer’s willingness to explore the potential of mobile gaming.

