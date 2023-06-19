Senegal sets up a new gaming hub

The French Embassy in Senegal and game studio Masseka have donated a combined €300,000 ($327,694.50) to establish a new gaming hub in Senegal.

The move is supported by game studio Kayfo, which will “support the technical realisation”, and Senegalese government organisation DER F/J, who will provide offices in the centre of the country’s capital, Dakar. The Occitanie Region in France has also pledged its support, but have not yet specified whether this support will be financial or operational.

Masseka, a French company, bills itself as “the first video game company based in Europe and creating content exclusively based on the myths and legends of the African continent”, highlighting a continued interest in African culture. The company previously partnered with the French Embassy in 2019, as part of a delegation sent to Dakar for the Dakar Digital Show.

A booming market

The investment will fund a “hybrid project”, acting as both an incubator and development studio, with the aim of making Senegal a hub for West Africa’s gaming industry. Game developers throughout the nation will be invited to train at the new hub from September, and paid a salary throughout.

Africa is one of the fastest growing gaming markets in the world, with mobile gaming leading the charge thanks to its affordability and accessibility, as well as the increase of internet penetration throughout the continent. As such, mobile has become the platform of choice for millions of people throughout the continent, and this new investment can onboard more and more gamers into careers in game development.

Last month, Carry1st was announced as the official licensor and publisher of India’s Mobile Premier League as part of a new partnership.