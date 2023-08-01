MiHoYo makes $8 billion in user spending with 73% from Genshin Impact

MiHoYo and success are virtually synonymous at this point, with flagship title Genshin Impact proving itself a paragon of the mobile gaming industry and showing no signs of stopping.

Now, across its catalogue of mobile games, MiHoYo has reached its latest milestone: a mighty $8 billion in user spending.

Making an Impact

According to Appmagic data, MiHoYo’s top contributor to this total is Genshin Impact, making up 73% of total user spend - unsurprising when the game is still so popular almost three years on from launch and reached an 11-month high earlier this year.

Honkai: Star Rail, meanwhile, has had countless eyes on it from the moment it was announced as the company’s first new release since 2020’s Genshin Impact; the new title would ultimately decide whether MiHoYo’s success with Genshin Impact was something repeatable, or if the game was lightning in a bottle even its creator couldn’t do twice.

Of course, Honkai: Star Rail has proven to be a great success in its first few months, breaking records on launch and reaching 20 million downloads in just two days. Needless to say, this has proven beneficial for the game’s consumer spend, more than doubling Genshin Impact’s revenue in May and contributing its fair share to the $8 billion total already.

Honkai Impact 3rd currently represents 18% of the total consumer spend, in second place behind Genshin Impact. Rounding out the top three, in only a matter of months Honkai: Star Rail has generated enough spending to account for 6% of the total.

Most consumer spending comes from Asia, Appmagic found, with China on top at 39% and Japan coming after at 21%. The US represents 15%.

As for spending per store, the App Store made up the majority with 69%, meanwhile Google Play trailed with 31%.

China dominated the mobile gaming landscape in June, thanks in no small part to MiHoYo, with the three most lucrative mobile games all coming out of the one country.