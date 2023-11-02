Mobile declines 5% in EA’s latest financials

Electronic Arts generated a total of $1.914 billion in revenue in the second quarter of the 2023-2024 financial year, representing a 1% increase from the same period last year, according to the company’s latest financial report.

$621 million of the company’s Q2 revenue came from full games, with $346 million coming from downloads, representing a 5% year-on-year increase. In contrast, only $275 million came from packaged goods, on par with the percentage last year. Live service and other interests came to $1.293 billion, representing a 1% decrease from $1.302 billion in the same period of the 2022-2023 financial year.

Despite this success overall, mobile accounted for just $304 million in revenue in the quarter, representing a 5% decline from $320 million in the same period last year. In contrast, console proved to be EA’s most successful segment with $1.187 billion, representing a 2% increase from the same period last year.

Forecasting the future

EA is forecasting a strong third quarter, with net revenue expected to stand at between $1.825 billion and $2.025 billion, with net income between $203 million and $275 million.

The company is projecting full year revenue to hit between $7.3 billion and $7.7 billion, with net income between $1.118 and $1.273 billion, representing a positive year for the company overall.

"We delivered a strong Q2 and successfully launched EA SPORTS FC, transforming one of the largest franchises in the world into a powerful, interactive platform for the future of football fandom," said CEO Andrew Wilson. "Looking ahead, our incredible teams will continue to innovate and expand across our world-class IP, building experiences that entertain our massive online communities, celebrate fandom, and increase connection for our growing global player base."

