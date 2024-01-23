Nefta showcases privacy-first platform at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2024

Privacy-first solutions platform Nefta has opened its beta programme for the first time to select developers and publishers at this year's Pocket Gamer Connects London.

Nefta's new platform is designed to provide developers with IAA revenue from opted-out iOS users. Dubbed the, 'Next generation ad platform', Nefta says it is powered by machine learning and integrates premium first-party data monetisation with data insights, providing users with a comprehensive understanding of a game's player base.

During the beta program, Nefta adopted a personalised approach, working closely with each client to ensure that every game studio maximises the potential of the platform in a tailored manner. Each new developer joining the program is assigned a dedicated Nefta team that carefully customises the setup process, allowing for self-iteration once successfully implemented.

Innovative unveiling

Nefta CEO Geeshan Willink says, “Our platform overcomes the constraints so many face with ATT - and with our tech, we deliver unique data insights based on analysing mapped behavioural data and proprietary signals. We work closely with our pre-selected partners to get them onboard, providing support and guidance every step of the way.

“Soon we’ll be selecting games developers to work with us for the launch of our beta programme, and during PGC London we invite developers to sign-up to join our waitlist. We’re very excited to be at PGC London to bring our real commercial solution, to real developers, right now," said Willink.

Nefta's adtech solution is designed specifically for a privacy-first world and leverages the latest advancements in machine learning technology to achieve optimal results through the utilisation of first-party data.