Voodoo Partners with AppHarbr to Level Up In-Game Ad Quality

AppHarbr, a trailblazer in ad quality control, announces its partnership with Voodoo, a global leader in casual games and apps. This collaboration sets new standards in the mobile gaming industry by enhancing the advertising experience for players and increasing engagement levels.

Recognising the importance of ad-quality in shaping the gaming experience, Voodoo has integrated AppHarbr's technology to elevate control over in-game advertising. AppHarbr effectively eliminates disruptive advertising by replacing it with engaging, secure content in real-time. This includes addressing issues like unskippable full-screen ads and ads that cause crashes or freezes.

The partnership has already shown significant benefits for Voodoo and is attributed to improved user experience and higher engagement rates. AppHarbr's technology has also increased ad refresh rates and boosted ad impressions per session, leading to a five percent increase in ARPU and a 50 percent enhancement in time efficiency for ad quality monitoring.

Our collaboration with AppHarbr ensures that players can enjoy gaming sessions enriched by high-quality ad experiences. Maxence Laurencin Maxence Laurencin

"With AppHarbr, we have the keys to monitor, control, and decisively manage all displayed ads," said Maxence Laurencin, Senior Product & Growth Manager at Voodoo. "Our collaboration with AppHarbr ensures that players can enjoy gaming sessions enriched by high-quality ad experiences."

Voodoo is committed to eliminating malvertising, broken ads, and deceptive claims. The way forward is to captivate audiences with ad experiences that are engaging and seamlessly integrate into gameplay. Alex Yerukhimovich, Head of AppHarbr, added, "Our solution's seamless integration into Voodoo allows players to dive into their games without interruption."

AppHarbr CEO Amnon Siev added, "By partnering with Voodoo, we're empowering players to enjoy a seamless and enriching gaming experience like never before while driving revenue boost for game studios."

Voodoo and AppHarbr are at the forefront of enhancing gameplay and engaging players with brands in meaningful ways through immersive, non-intrusive advertising.

Find out more about Voodoo on the company website and follow it on LinkedIn.

You can learn more about AppHarbr on the company website and follow it on LinkedIn.