AOFverse raises $3 million to propel Web3 gaming vision

The platform seeks to strengthen its position with the release of its flagship game Army of Fortune later this year

By , Staff Writer

Mobile gaming studio AOFverse has secured $3 million in a private funding round led by Animoca Ventures to expand and grow its presence in the nascent Web3 gaming sector.

The London-based studio aims to set itself apart by focusing on features beyond gaming and has emphasised the significance of cultivating meaningful social connections in gaming, viewing it as a crucial stride towards the widespread adoption of Web3 technology.

This funding round will help expedite the implementation of AOFverse's roadmap initiatives, showcasing the studio's dedication to improving the gaming experience and nurturing a lively community that aligns with the vision of integrating web3 into modern gaming.

A community-driven platform

At the heart of the AOFverse ecosystem lies a strong player community and an impressive network driven by tokens. These incentives form the bedrock of the ecosystem, acknowledging players for their competitive engagement in the game and motivating them to bring others into the platform.

Building on a prior grant from The Arbitrum Foundation, this funding highlights the studio's consistent expansion. It's also worth noting the imminent global launch of their PvP game, Army Of Tactics, which has garnered over 1 million downloads since its soft launch in October 2023.

Looking ahead, AOFverse seeks to strengthen its position with the unveiling of its flagship game Army Of Fortune, slated for release later this year. The private funding round was supported by Liquid X Ventures, Chainridge VC, Ticker Capital, Flying Falcon, and BSCN Gaming Ventures.


Isa Muhammad
Isa Muhammad
Staff Writer

Isa Muhammad is a B2B writer and video games journalist with 5+ years experience covering games, interviewing industry professionals, tracking industry trends and understanding the market.

