Lethal Company developer warns of mobile app "scam"

An unsolicited mobile version of survival horror game Lethal Company is out on the Google Play store and Apple App Store. The game's developer Zeekerss has now warned players that the mobile version is unofficial and is, ”likely a scam of some sort".

Details on the Play Store shows that the unofficial Lethal Company game was released on December 21, 2023 and is still currently available at the time of writing.

A moderator on the Lethal Company Discord also wrote that the mobile version was developed, ”with no explicit permission". They've also urged members to refrain from such fake games so they don't become victims of, ”devious and malicious intentions that may be behind that operation".

Potentially fraudulent

In Apple's App Privacy section for Lethal Company, it's developer, Aytac Kahveci states that "the app's privacy practices may involve data handling," including the potential for user tracking "across other companies' apps and websites."

Since its launch last year, Lethal Company has gained immense popularity and has earned acclaim for its blend of horror and comedy. However, its success has attracted numerous copycats on app stores, a trend increasingly common in today's mobile gaming industry and poses significant challenges for both developers and players alike.

The main problem being that in drawing attention to the game's illegal presence and dissuading fans from downloading such clones, that developers are actually using their often highly-populated social channels to advertise these games that - while illegal - are eagerly awaited and gratefully recieved by fans.

In the absense of an official version, an illegal clone will still hit the spot for many.

Nonetheless, the developers of Lethal Company on mobile are attempting to capitalise on developer Zeekerss’ success by releasing an unofficial version of the PC game and have so far garnered more than 500,000 downloads on the Play Store.