Rovio launches two new educational Angry Birds games to make learning fun

Angry Birds developer Rovio has shared that two new educational Angry Birds games are on the way to “make students’ classroom experiences extra impactful."

After partnering with educational platform Legends of Learning last year, they're now set to release the first two of a series of new educational Angry Birds games titled Angry Birds Eggstraction and Angry Birds and the Multiplication Portal.

Angry Birds Eggstraction will see students learn about collisions and forces through the familiar characters of the Angry Birds franchise. Instead of using a slingshot, players will utilize the “Sproing-O-Matic," a new bird-launching device created by Professor Pig.

Brain teasing challenges

“Angry Birds Eggstraction is full of problem solving challenges that increase in difficulty with every level passed," said Rovio in a statement. “Students will have to sharpen their bird flinging skills and their critical thinking to complete them all. Luckily, learning through play makes it easy to tackle complex physics concepts."

Angry Birds and the Multiplication Portal, however, will challenge students with “brain teasing math problems to topple stone walls". Players can use their multiplication skills to launch birds through portals and protect eggs. With multiple challenges, this game offers a way to practice multiplication and improve math skills at the same time.

Both games are now available on the Legends of Learning platform. Rovio adds that there will be more educational Angry Birds games coming to Legends of Learning to help players enhance their learning in a fun way.