Angry Birds educational games are on the way

Finnish mobile gaming giant Rovio has announced a new partnership with award winning educational gaming platform Legends of Learning to release a series of educational games based on the hit Angry Birds franchise.

The partnership was facilitated by Angry Birds’ global licencing partner IMG, and will result in a series of games involving the franchise’s iconic characters and settings. The games aim to educate students on important STEM concepts, ranging from collisions and forces to angle measurement through player-focused gaming experiences and hands-on problem solving.

The games will be available on the Legends of Learning platform, which offers thousands of curriculum-aligned mathematics and science games. The platform aims to aid teachers in making classrooms fun and productive learning environments.

Helping children soar

“We can’t wait to bring the flock to classrooms all around the USA by partnering with Legends of Learning,” said Rovio head of brand licencing Hanna Valkeapää-Nokkala. “Rovio’s mission is to craft joy, and we believe Legends of Learning’s game-based education platform is a great way to bring joy into education. We are excited to see how their network of independent game developers will utilise Angry Birds to make learning fun.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Rovio and the Angry Birds brand,” said Legends of Learning CEO and co-founder Dr. Vadim Polikov. “The combination of this iconic brand with the academic rigour and student engagement that teachers rely on from Legends of Learning is going to be revolutionary. Students are going to love it, and research study after research study has shown that when students are engaged in rigorous game-based learning, increased test scores follow.”

This new partnership sees Angry Birds take yet another step towards building an enviable multimedia brand. Outside of mobile games the franchise has seen console and PC ports, a film series, theme park attractions, and a recently announced animated series.

Led largely by the success of Angry Birds, we named Rovio one of the top 50 mobile game makers of 2022.