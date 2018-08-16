Vivox gives developers the power of voice for free

Quietly, unbeknownst to many, a behemoth has been growing behind the scenes of the gaming industry.

Massachusetts-based Vivox has risen to become the preeminent provider of voice and text communications in gaming.

Whether it’s console, PC, or mobile, everyone from Wargaming to Epic have been powering their games with Vivox technology.

But what you may not realize is just how readily available it is to all developers on any platform. Vivox is free to use and readily available on all platforms.

Vivox isn’t a new player in gaming. CCP’s massive space sandbox EVE Online was the first big property to adopt the technology, alongside Daybreak Games’ EverQuest II (though back then the studio was still Sony Online Entertainment).

When Vivox entered the market, voice chat didn’t exist as an integrated part of games. They were the first in the industry to integrate the technology directly into a game.

Prior to Vivox, voice was relegated to standalone software that players had to run and organise, even pay for.

It was either try and develop your own in-game solution or let your players try and do it themselves. Vivox is quite literally the father of in-game voice.

Over the years, more and more companies adopted Vivox’s platform to power their online communications.

They now drive the chatter in over 125 of the world’s biggest games, with a monthly active user count over 100 million strong.

From Rainbow Six Siege and League of Legends to PUBG and Fortnite, Vivox is at the heart of each game’s community. Today, because of Vivox, voice is synonymous with online multiplayer.

But here’s the kicker - it’s not just for consoles and PC. The Vivox SDKs are available for both iOS and Android SDKs and the tech is already present in massive games such as Fortnite mobile and World of Warships Blitz.

In fact, that’s part of the allure for the industry’s top developers - Vivox is capable of cross-platform play. If you want all of your communities to have the option to play together and communicate together, there’s no better choice than Vivox.

Gamers have seen voice chat apps come and go over the years since Vivox first appeared in EVE Online. And throughout the years, the only one that has remained a constant provider of stable and integrated communications for games has been Vivox.

Vivox is the only service that has the ability to not only work on any platform, but provide easy to use integrated cross-platform communications as well.

Admittedly, seeing games like Fortnite, PUBG, World of Warships, League of Legends and more may seem daunting.

Can smaller studios with fewer resources still engage with Vivox backing up their games? There’s the beauty of it all - Vivox is free up until 5,000 concurrent users.

Literally anyone can onboard to the platform without spending a dime. If your four-year-old nephew decided he wanted to use Vivox to power his battle royale in the Preschool Yard mobile game - he absolutely could.

Vivox’s ease of use - it’s been described as simply “flipping a switch” on Unreal and Unity - is one of the chief draws of sticking with the leading technology in games communications.

Everyone uses Vivox because it works so well, and it works so effortlessly across any platform you can name. So what are you waiting for? Head over to the site and check it out for yourself.