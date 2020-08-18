Games industry supports Finnish Natural Heritage Foundation with a record-breaking half-million Euros

A group of Finnish game developers and companies have put together the largest single donation in the history of the Finnish Natural Heritage Foundation, close to €500 000.

This was announced this evening, during the 25th annual Finnish Game Awards.

Finland is often called the spiritual home of the mobile games industry, which explains why Pocket Gamer has been hosting an annual conference there since 2014. It’s a country of great natural beauty. While forests in Finland cover over 75% of the country (among the highest rates in the EU), only 0.1% of the forests in the southern half of the country are untouched. That’s why the primary goal of the Finnish Natural Heritage Foundation is to purchase and protect forests from southern and central Finland.

Huge donation to the environment

A group of Finnish game developers has put together a record-breaking donation of close to €500,000 to give to the Finnish Natural Heritage Foundation to help preserve two such areas. The goal of the project is to protect the vanishing biodiversity in Finnish nature and leave a legacy for future generations.

The donation of close to €500,000 by Pelimetsä is the largest single donation for the Finnish Natural Heritage Foundation.

The two protected forest areas – over 330 acres of forest – that this games industry project will help are known as Pelimetsä, which translates to “the Forest of Games”. The group behind Pelimetsä challenges European game industries and local games communities to follow their example for the protection of the environment.

The project was inspired by Finnish film director, Aki Kaurismäki, who last year announced that he will personally protect 14 acres of forest in Southern Finland. This piece of news became a hot topic among the Finnish gaming community and sparked a conversation about finding ways to protect forest areas.

“We wanted to create something positively impactful and permanent. In the best-case scenario, Pelimetsä will encourage more people to start similar initiatives – getting started was actually harder than getting it done”, says Jani Kahrama, one of the team members behind Pelimetsä (picture below, on the right, speaking with Saana Torniainen).

“All the donations we receive are used to protect forest areas and preserve nature. As our foundation operates solely on donations, Pelimetsä quickly became a significant and tremendously surprising initiative for us”, explains Anneli Jussila, Managing Director of the Finnish Natural Heritage Foundation.

Even though the two forest areas are now under legal protection, Pelimetsä is not over. The project will continue as an official part of the Finnish Game Developer Association.

“The Finnish game industry is a warm-hearted community that is eager to contribute to society. Pelimetsä is an excellent example of both. In the near future, we hope to encourage other industries – especially our friends in the European game community – to join and follow the example of Pelimetsä”, adds KooPee Hiltunen, representative of the Finnish Game Developers Association.

There’s more information to be found at the official Pelimetsä website.

As well as trees, the winners in The Finnish Game Awards 2020 were...

Photo credit: Utterinvuori - Teemu Haila/Tsiuttajoki - Anneli Jussila

