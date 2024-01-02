Mobile Mavens' New Year's resolutions for 2024: Never stop evolving, make bolder decisions, and be nicer to each other

Once again it's that time of year where we all start feeling reflective and look back on the year just gone.

So to that end, we thought we'd ask our Mobile Mavens - a collection of games industry experts - a few questions about the year gone by, and what lies ahead in 2024.

Here we ask:

What's your New Year's resolution and what resolution would you enforce on the industry?

Victoria Beliaeva Head of Business Development & PR AppQuantum

Never stop evolving! In our rapidly changing market, one can never say, 'I have done enough' and just remain at the same level.

This principle applies not only to our development as a company but also to the development of the industry as a whole. It's crucial to constantly seek new approaches and innovative solutions, build new processes, and bravely explore the unknown.

These unconventional solutions are what make our industry one of the most exciting and promising to work in. Let's continue this trend!

Additionally, we commit to making collaboration increasingly comfortable for our partners. Our aim is to enable them to focus primarily on their games while we efficiently manage everything else.

My personal vision for 2024 is to focus on building long-term value, which means making bolder decisions, spending less time on operations, and more on strategic initiatives. Trying new things and measuring their impact is key. We are exploring different business models and partnerships with mobile publishers, so I need to elevate my approach.

I would recommend other industry leaders do the same. The past three years have shown that innovation is crucial to stay competitive, whether you’re a CEO, product lead or head of marketing. Experimenting and focusing on what matters is essential.

Matej Lancaric User Acquisition & Marketing consultant lancaric.me

I am going to focus a little bit more on the content side and explore different collaborations. Subscribe and stay tuned!

I think as an industry, we could be a bit nicer to each other. Its still a people business. Treat others like you would like to be treated.

Personal resolution: To continue to keep an open mind, positivity and maximise my energy (towards me and others).

Industry resolution: To remember that we are all people, with feelings, emotions and lives outside of work, when making business decisions. Without people, nothing would exist.

Maria Kochmola Co-founder and Managing Partner The Games Fund

I wish the games industry had more games like Lethal Company, offering unique experiences that only video games can provide. We will see about the sustainability of its success and how it will fare post-hype, but it is a marvel of game design, full of little touches and bold moves. It is fun, and this is what we expect from games.

For us, the resolution will be to support independent thinkers who push the boundaries of what’s possible and dare to deliver unique games.

Alex Petrenko Co-founder and CEO Zibra AI

An important resolution for Zibra and the wider games industry is to focus on enhancing diversity and inclusivity, both in the content of games and within the industry workforce.

This would entail developing games featuring a diverse range of characters and narratives, representing various cultures and experiences. Additionally, a deliberate strategy to recruit and support developers from diverse backgrounds could create a more inclusive atmosphere in the gaming sector. This, in turn, could lead to a broader spectrum of game experiences.

Such resolutions would not only serve to elevate the industry's image but also contribute meaningfully to societal and environmental well-being. By embracing diversity and inclusivity, the gaming industry can play a pivotal role in promoting understanding and empathy across different communities.

Christian Lövstedt General Manager Midjiwan

The need to keep advocating for more fair and consumer-friendly monetisation models for mobile games. And pushing for more industry innovation again, so players can enjoy new experiences.

At ByteBrew, our resolution this year is to continue working with our community to build new products on ByteBrew’s all-in-one platform that equips them with the data developers need to grow.

With the recent Barcelona opening, we continue to experience the benefits of an international team and resolve to continue our commitment to nurturing a diverse global workforce.

We hope the industry in general continues to work collaboratively, whilst exploring new ideas together. Gamers deserve new titles and IPs as well as the old favourites, so let’s keep innovating despite the tough conditions.