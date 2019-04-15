Hot Five

Inside Kolibri's strategy for success, Zynga soft-launches Game of Thrones Slots Casino, and Clash of Clash gets Gold Pass

By , Senior Editor

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

1. New Clash of Clans Gold Pass leads to $27m in revenue in one week

Supercell has launched new season challenges in Clash of Clans and with them comes a new paid-for Gold Pass for better rewards. Its introduction has seen a 145 per cent boost in week-on-week earnings.

2. Zynga soft-launches Game of Thrones Slots Casino on iOS

The final season of Game of Thrones has just begun, so it's good timing to begin the soft launch of Zynga's new slots game utilising the IP.

3. How Kolibri went from minimum viable product to 70 million installs for its Idle Tycoon games

The German developer has won lots of plaudits for its meteoric rise and at Quo Vadis last week Kolibri Games co-CEO Daniel Stammler shared details on how the studio builds its hit idle games.

4. IronSource claims $900m run-rate for 2019 as it eyes up acquisitions and IPO

It's a busy time for the ad tech firm. As it anticipates sales to double this year, it has bold plans for acquisitions that could be worth hundreds of millions of dollars, and potentially even an initial public offering.

5. How Wargaming manages a game project across two studios half a world away

At Quo Vadis last week Wargaming Mobile associate project manager Enya Tack discussed how two teams based in Berlin and Shanghai can effectively work together to run a game like World of Warships Blitz.


Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

