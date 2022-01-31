Speaker Spotlight: Facebook Gaming at Meta's Cheryl Savage on reimagining games advertising

We are gearing up for Europe’s leading B2B conference for the global mobile games industry, Pocket Gamer Connects London, and we could not be more excited to share with you the fantastic speakers gracing us with their knowledge and expertise at PG Connects on February 14-15!

You can view the entire speaker line-up so far here to get a full scope of the talent that will be speaking this February. To give you a glimpse of what you can expect, we are spotlighting some of the most highly anticipated speakers to showcase the incredible talent and top-tier businesses that will be sharing their insights with us.

We spoke with Cheryl Savage, EMEA director of gaming at Facebook Gaming at Meta. Savage will be providing an overview of the latest development in privacy and data, how it will shape the mobile games industry in the years to come, and what Meta and other other games companies need to be aware of for their marketing needs.

PocketGamer.biz: Please give us a summary of what you’re speaking about and why it’s important.

Savage: Across 2021, there have been significant changes to the ad’s ecosystem. These changes have had a huge impact on the gaming Industry and I will provide an overview of what’s happening in the industry with regards to privacy and data, its impact on the ads ecosystem, what Meta is building for performance, and what gaming businesses need to consider for the future for marketing.

Outside development and publishing, where are the next big opportunities in the mobile games market?

AR/VR is almost ubiquitous, with people’s interest growing worldwide. And with a 6 times increase in global spending on AR and VR predicted between 2020 and 2024, game developers have an opportunity to do more on this platform.

What developments do you think have been undervalued by the mobile games industry?

Mixed monetisation models, brand building of games, re-imaginging of measurement, owning the first party relationship, and creating inclusive environments in games. It’s so exciting that there are so many opportunities for the games industry to grow. Developers should continue to look to diversify their monetisation models, lean in on differentiating their brand identity, mix measurement methods to better capture marketing effectiveness, accelerate building relationships with their users, and representing them more authentically in games and marketing.

What’s your favourite ever mobile game?

That’s a tough question – right now I’m enjoying discovering new Instant Games on the Meta platform. No downloads, just connect with friends and play.

Tell us your thoughts on the metaverse.

At its core, the metaverse is about connection, connection of the physical world and the virtual world for games, work, education, health. At Meta, and particularly on the gaming side, we’re excited to partner with developers and creators to bring immersive experiences to our users in order to build that connection.

What do you enjoy most about working in the mobile games industry?

Gaming is a serious business, yet games by their nature are fun – meant to be enjoyed and to delight. I like the combination of being in the business of fun.

---

