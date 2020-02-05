Job News

King hires Havok co-founder Dr Steve Collins as new CTO

By , Staff Writer

Candy Crush Saga developer King has hired a new chief technology officer.

Dr Steve Collins took the role on February 3rd. A veteran of the industry with over 35 years under his belt, Collins has had a key focus on leadership and innovation in games, mobile application, and computer graphics.

Collins co-founded both Havok Inc., where he served as CTO for over five years, and Swrve New Media Inc, where he was CTO for over six years.

Great addition

"Steve is a great addition to our team here at King," said King president Humam Sakhnini.

"His proven history in the gaming and entertainment industry, coupled with his innovative and entrepreneurial spirit will bring a significant contribution to our company. Technology underpins everything we do at King and we’re excited to welcome him."

Collins added: "King is an exciting business that brings fun and play to millions of people every day. I'm excited to be coming in to help implement a new technology strategy that enables the business to continue reaching millions but at even greater speed.

"King is buzzing with creative talent, and I want to ensure we continue to attract the best and brightest. I can't wait to be a part of the King story and help the business go from strength to strength."

Back in December 2019, King launched its "King's Council" initiative to reward select players from the US and UK to test its in-game advertising. In November 2019, five years after its release, Candy Crush Soda Saga exceeded $2 billion in lifetime revenue.


Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

