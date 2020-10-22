Job News

Devolver Digital welcomes Fée Heyer as its new head of licensing

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout publisher Devolver Digital has hired Fée Heyer as its new head of licensing.

Previously, Heyer held the position of licensing manager for Dunlop Sports. In her new role, Heyer will be responsible for leading the teams licensing efforts for the hit multiplayer title, Fall Guys.

Over a career spanning 15 years, Heyer has picked valuable experience having worked across various markets, including games, lifestyle and sports brands.

What a knockout

"I am delighted to join Devolver and Mediatonic to assist them in finding the right partners for what is starting to look like a phenomenon rarely seen before," said Heyer.

"I have been bowled over by the collaborative approach Mediatonic & Devolver have chosen to apply to this partnership, and I'm excited to be putting Fall Guys on the licensing map."

Devolver Digital co-founder Graeme Struthers added: "I am over the moon that Fée has joined us to help lead the charge on Fall Guys, not least because it means we now have somebody that actually knows what they're doing with regard to licensing."


