Admix makes two additions to its global leadership team

Admix has welcomed two ad industry veterans to its global leadership team.

Former GroupM CEO and global CDO Rob Norman has become a senior advisor for Admix, with a primary focus on the Americas.

Currently, Norman is a director of SaaS firm Piano, as well as a non-executive director for BBC Global News.

"I am delighted to join Admix as an advisor. Gaming on personal devices has become a huge part of media consumption," said Norman.

"In-Play advertising creates revenue for publishers and reach and engagement for advertisers. Admix unlocks the economic opportunity with programmatic speed and precision, and does so without compromising user experience."

Alongside Norman, former Dentsu Aegis Network CEO Nigel Morris has officially joined Admix's board. He was already an advisor and investor to the company.

Morris is also on the board of data science organisation Gyana, alongside his position as the chair of innovation consultancy The Upside. Moreover, he is a non-executive director at the Guardian Media Group.

"The video gaming domain will be the next big media channel following social media's emergence some 15 years ago," said Morris.

"In-play is intrinsically engaging to audiences and brand safe for marketers at scale, and will become a key driver of sustainable growth strategies for brands.

"The Admix team is very conscious of the whole ecosystem for consumers, brands and publishers, and we have developed a pioneering and agile platform that provides a great experience and performance for all."

"Rob Norman and Nigel Morris foresaw the dramatic shifts to digital and social, long before others in the industry were ready," said Admix CEO Samuel Huber.

"They share Admix' view of gaming as the next key media channel, and we're delighted to have secured strategic support of their calibre as we communicate Admix' rapidly developing offer to agencies.

"This represents the next stage of Admix' 2021 expansion following the appointments of Michael Silberberg from Google as VP global agency Partnerships and Alex Faust from Spotify as EMEA VP ad ales."

Last month, Admix welcomed two industry veterans from Google and Spotify.


