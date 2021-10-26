Admix raises $25 million to monetise the metaverse

Admix has announced it's raised $25 million in a Series B round.

Its intention is to scale up its In-Play advertising solution worldwide and establish it as the content monetisation layer for the metaverse.

Coming one year after the Series A round, this latest raise is in fact the largest secured by any non-intrusive games monetisation company, bringing Admix’s total funding to $37 million.

Participants in the Series B round included Elefund, Force Over Mass, DIP Capital, Notion Capital, Speedinvest, Rocket Capital, Colopl Next, Sure Valley Ventures and Sidedoor Ventures, as well as growth investor Kuvi Capital.

“This funding round validates the incredible hard work which the entire team has worked so tirelessly to reach. We see the internet entering a new stage: Web 3.0 or the metaverse, characterised by real-time 3D interactions and a new creator economy, spearheaded by the video games industry,” said Admix CEO Samuel Huber.

More than 300 games and thousands of advertisers use Admix’s end-to-end platform.

It utilises drag and drop SDKs for game publishers to integrate into their games and is a platform for advertisers to access the gaming world.

The company has recently made key hires in the Americas and APAC where its presence will now be expanded further. It's doubled its headcount to 80 in 2021.

Admix’s first phase of development has proven its commercial model, on track to deliver 1,000% year-on-year revenue growth.

It will iterate on its state-of-the-art proprietary rendering technology which is able to digitally insert complex 2D or 3D constructs into any 3D environment.

The comments

“Sam and Joe are exactly the type of founders we want to work with at Elefund," said its MP Serik Kaldykulov.

"They created Admix and In-Play with their incredible vision for the future of digital gaming, and we believe that they will continue to play a significant role in shaping how consumers and businesses exist and interact in what the world will come to know as the metaverse,”

“We are delighted to invest in Admix again,” said Force over Mass Capital's Lucas Stoops.

“This Series B shows the wider market is waking up to new monetisation tools. The investment will allow Admix to continue to innovate with its platform.