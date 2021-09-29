Job News

Admix expands, hiring Stefan Adamczyk as VP of Global Partnerships

Ex-AdColony SVP moves on

Fast-growing adtech company Admix has hired Stefan Adamczyk as VP of Global Partnerships.

Adamczyk is a twenty-year industry veteran having worked at AdColony, PHD Media, Lycos and Media Planning Group.

“Stefan’s appointment comes at a critical time for Admix as we are rapidly scaling up across the globe.

"His industry leading experience bolsters our dream team of senior leadership talent, helping us to deliver the infrastructure to effectively monetise 3D worlds," commented Admix CEO Samuel Huber.

"As consumers increasingly socialise, play and shop in virtual worlds, this offers unrivalled opportunities for brands and publishers in the formative metaverse.”

Up scaling

London-based Admix has raised more than $12 million in VC funding and experienced 800 per cent revenue growth in 2020.

It expects to double in size from 40 to 100 staff this year.

"I’m relishing the opportunity to help build the future of mobile gaming monetisation, by bringing new world class publishers into the fold, and nurturing established client relationships with my talented Admix supply team," added Adamczyk.

"The world of mobile gaming faces a true inflection point, where developers and publishers need not compromise game design based on interruptive legacy monetisation models.

"I strongly believe In-Play is the future of mobile gaming, as it delivers better experiences for both gamers, brands, and new revenue streams for developers and publishers alike.”


