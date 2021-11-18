AdInMo appoints Reece Eaton as new ad operations director

Mobile in-game ad outfit AdInMo has hired Reece Eaton as its new ad operations director.

Eaton previously spent 10 years at Viacom as well as roles at WideOrbit, Fresh8 and Union Media.

At AdInMo, he will work with AdInMo’s global demand partners including InMobi, Pubmatic and Yahoo! Adtech to help drive monetisation of its global mobile games inventory.

"Reece brings a wealth of buy-side experience to Team AdInMo which will help us rapidly accelerate the onboarding of our supply and demand partners," commented CEO Kristan Rivers.

AdInMo’s InGamePlay platform programmatically serves click-free brand ads that don’t interrupt game flow.

This ensures there is no impact of player immersion and creates more authentic brand experiences for advertisers wishing to reach mobile game players.

"I’m delighted to lead AdInMo’s ad operations to evolve our ad serving capabilities as well as help the in-game advertising sector establish standards and drive best practice through participation in industry taskforce initiatives led by IAB and MRC," added Eaton.