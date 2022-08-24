Sybo is hiring a senior producer for an undisclosed project

Danish developer Sybo is hiring a senior producer for its growing New Portfolio team, according to a job listing on the company’s site.

Sybo is looking for a candidate with project management experience and experience within gaming, particularly within the free-to-play mobile market.

Additionally, experience within the puzzle genre and live operations are desired, perhaps hinting at the sort of project Sybo is currently working on.

The applicant will join the company’s team at its studio in Copenhagen.

Although Sybo missed out on a spot on our list of 2022’s top 50 mobile game makers, it remains a huge presence within the mobile games space, most recently making our list last year. This is thanks in part to the massive success of their title Subway Surfers which, at over three billion installs, is the most downloaded mobile title of all time.

This industry presence led to the company being acquired by Miniclip in June, in what Sybo CEO Mathias Gredal Nørvig called the biggest deal in European Mobile Games this year.

Miniclip CEO Saad Choudri said of the acquisition: “Sybo is one of the jewels of the mobile gaming industry in terms of an IP generated from a mobile-first game. There are just a handful of those, like Angry Birds, and as a single game we know Subway Surfers is the biggest.”

Sybo have also been increasingly concerned with environmental matters over the past several years. Last year, the company partnered with social enterprise Ecologi to plant 200 thousand trees through Subway Surfers’ Play to Plant event.

"We have the opportunity to spread important messaging about steps we can all take together to help our planet and move towards a more sustainable ecosystem. We are running at this crisis together with our players."